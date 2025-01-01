Kim Husband
Contributor
EDUCATION
- Bachelor of Science, English, University of South Dakota
- Bachelor of Science, Psychology, University of South Dakota
- Master of Arts, English, University of Maine
Kim Husband is a freelance copyeditor and proofreader with experience in areas including online finance content, textbooks, marketing materials, and fiction. She loves the variety her work provides and believes that time spend learning is never wasted.
When she’s not correcting grammar, punctuation, consistency, and style, Kim enjoys studying and teaching T’ai Chi and running on outdoor trails.
Kim’s motto both in investing and in life comes from T’ai Chi Master T.T. Liang: “Stillness is the master of unrest.”— Kim Husband