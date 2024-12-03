Joy MacArthur is an experienced life underwriting professional and medical/life underwriting nerd with 15 years of experience in the life insurance business. As a child, she was so interested in medical terminology and information that she used to read the encyclopedia for fun. Her family used to joke that she was a walking Physician’s Desk Reference, because she could always tell them what they might expect for side effects and interactions with medications.

She is also a passionate diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging champion with 5 years of experience developing cross-functional partnerships and promoting accountability and awareness around visibility and intersectionality.