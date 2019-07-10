Elizabeth Aldrich is a journalist and editor with a decade of experience covering personal finance and travel. She's worked on thousands of articles covering consumer banking, credit card rewards, mortgages, economic policy, debt management, mortgages, student loans, retirement, investing and more. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, USA Today, CBS News, The Motley Fool, Investopedia, LendingTree, FinanceBuzz, BestMoney, NASDAQ and more.

Elizabeth spent several years as a banking editor and point person for CD rate and Federal Reserve news expertise at Forbes Advisor. Before that, she was an avid credit card points collector and spent five years traveling the world as a digital nomad with a home base in Costa Rica. She wrote countless in-depth guides on credit card rewards and personal essays about how she managed to travel nearly for free using points and miles. Elizabeth also has a degree in economics and frequently covers economic policy and investing topics.