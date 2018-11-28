Deborah Kearns is an award-winning personal finance journalist and corporate communicator who has covered the U.S. real estate and mortgage industries for more than 15 years. Deborah’s work has appeared in the New York Times, Fortune, Associated Press, USA Today, Marketwatch, Newsweek, CNN, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times and dozens of other national and regional publications. She is also a Contributing Editor to RISMedia, a leading trade publication for the real estate industry.

Deborah has been featured as a housing expert in interviews with Yahoo! Finance, CBS News, Cheddar and dozens of print and radio outlets. She’s passionate about helping consumers understand their finances — particularly the ins and outs of homeownership — so they can build lasting generational wealth.

Previously, Deborah led communications and content for a national mortgage lender and held editorial leadership roles at RE/MAX, Bankrate, Nerdwallet and Lending Tree.

When she’s not working, you can find her traveling, doing Pilates, planning another home renovation or riding horses. Deborah, her husband and their two children live in Denver, Colorado.