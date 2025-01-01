Brett Holzhauer
- Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Arizona State University
Brett Holzhauer is a personal finance reporter based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He has contributed to prominent publications such as CNBC Select, Forbes Advisor, and LendingTree, focusing on topics like banking, credit cards, and consumer finance.
Brett started his reporting career in 2016, writing about financial products like credit cards, eventually working his way to investing, wealth building, and even presidential elections. Along the way, he used his learnings as a reporter to pay off $80,000 in student loans before turning 30. Now, he’s well on his way to achieving financial independence. He’s even working on getting his Real Estate license in Florida to help others achieve their dreams of homeownership.
When he’s not reporting, he’s likely getting a tan on the beach or watching college football.
Brett beyond Bankrate
Credit cards are like fireworks: Used appropriately, it’s a beautiful show. Used inappropriately, they will blow up in your face.— Brett Holzhauer