Angela Watson

Contributor

 

About the author

Angela Mae is a personal finance writer specializing in consumer loans, debt management, investing, retirement planning, and financial literacy. Her goal is to help others achieve financial stability and independence.

She comes from a journalistic background and has a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Saint Martin's University. When not writing, she can be found traveling, honing her yoga skills, hiking, or exploring new means of healthy, sustainable living.

Angela's latest articles