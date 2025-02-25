Amy Hoak is Bankrate contributor and a freelance writer in the Chicago area. Her work has appeared in a variety of online publications, magazines, newspapers and wire services, including MarketWatch, The Wall Street Journal, Reuters and Rotary Magazine. She began writing about business and personal finance while working as a newspaper reporter more than 20 years ago, and enjoys covering stories that help people manage their money. Amy also works as a grant writer, specializing in helping nonprofits and artists obtain funding for their projects.