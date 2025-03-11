Utah state income tax rates and calculator
Utah has a flat income tax rate, meaning that every taxpayer who files will pay taxes at the same rate. It is one of 14 states in the country that currently has a flat tax.
Utah personal income tax rates for 2024
Utah’s personal income tax rate is 4.55 percent for the 2024 tax year, for income reported on tax returns filed in 2025.
Who has to file Utah state taxes?
Residents of Utah who need to file a federal tax return also need to file a state tax return. Those who live in the state only part of the year, as well as nonresidents who received income from a business located in Utah also must file a return. Utah tax returns are due April 15 or the next business day if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Is there a personal exemption or standard deduction in Utah?
Utah offers both a personal exemption and a standard deduction to taxpayers.
The personal exemption for the 2024 tax year is $2,046 per dependent. The state instructs filers to enter their federal standard deduction in their state return; for 2024, the federal standard deduction is $14,600 for single filers, $21,900 for those filing as head of household, and $29,200 for those who are married and filing jointly.
The state also offers a variety of tax credits to filers, for everything from children, adoption and being a stay-at-home parent, to organ donation, military retirement, renewable energy systems and more.
Utah sales tax rate
Utah’s state sales tax is 4.85 percent, though the rate for grocery items is 1.75 percent. Local jurisdictions can apply their own sales taxes as well.
Other things to know about Utah taxes
- Utah has a 0.47 percent effective (average) property tax rate, according to the Tax Foundation.
- The state does not have an inheritance or estate tax.
- The corporate income tax rate is 4.55 percent.
- The gasoline tax is 38.5 cents a gallon, effective Jan. 1, 2025.
- The cigarette tax is $1.70 per pack.
- Utah taxpayers can choose from a variety of nonprofit groups to which they can make voluntary contributions via their tax returns.