Tennessee state income tax rates

Tennessee sales tax rate

The state’s sales and use tax rate is 7 percent. There are also local sales taxes levied. When combined with the average local rate, sales tax in Tennessee bumps up to 9.55 percent, the second highest rate in the U.S. behind Louisiana, according to the Tax Foundation.

A caveat regarding sales tax in Tennessee: Food items are taxed differently, at 4 percent. Also, there are other special tax rates in the state, including an 8.25 percent tax on cable and satellite services.