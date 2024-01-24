At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Selling a house can be expensive, complex and time-consuming, so it’s a relief to everyone involved when a deal is struck and a contract is signed. But what if the seller signs the purchase and sale agreement, then decides they want to cancel the deal? Is it legal? Are there consequences? And what are the buyer’s options if that happens? Let’s look more closely at when, and how, home sellers can back out of a contract.

Can a seller legally back out of a real estate contract?

The answer to this question is not exactly straightforward, says Zachary Schorr, lead trial attorney at Los Angeles–based Schorr Law, APC, which handles real estate litigation.

“It depends on the situation,” says Schorr. “Generally, if the buyer is not performing, then the seller can cancel the contract, provided the seller has complied with the provisions in the contract regarding notice to the buyer to perform.” Instances of failure to perform could include missing a deposit or a closing deadline, for example, or not being able to secure a mortgage.

“If, for some reason, the buyer’s lender does not appraise the home at a value that would secure financing, the seller can cancel the contract for the buyer’s lack of performance in terms of securing financing,” says Susan Chong, principal broker for Denver-based brokerage Iconique Real Estate.

Star Alt Keep in mind: Legally, a seller's best bet for successfully backing out of a sale is if a contingency written into the contract has not been met.

Legally, a seller’s best bet for successfully backing out of a sale is if a contingency written into the contract has not been met. Home sellers can give themselves an “out” by adding contingencies to the contract that make the sale contingent upon certain conditions. For example, a seller can make the sale contingent upon having a contract to buy another house, so they have a place to move to. If they are unable to secure a new home, the seller may then have legitimate grounds to walk away from the sale.

Despite all this, Schorr points out that home sellers backing out is “very, very common,” especially in a hot real estate market. Even when the seller doesn’t have a clear legal right to renege on a deal, it can still happen: “It’s generally a very tough case for the seller,” he says. “Typically, you would rather be on the buyer side. It’s easier for a buyer to cancel, and hard for a seller to get away without a penalty.”

Why home sellers might want to back out

Sellers may have a variety of reasons for trying to back out of an accepted offer. Among them:

If a higher offer is received from another buyer.

If a suitable replacement home has not been located.

If the seller experiences unexpected financial losses, such as a job loss, making it financially difficult to move.

If emotional ties to the house cause a change of heart.

If a disagreement occurs within the seller’s family about leaving the house.

If the property appraises for more than the buyer has offered.

Be sure to get everything in writing

All purchase offers, counteroffers and acceptances should be made in writing and signed. Typically, when the seller accepts the buying party’s signed offer or counteroffer and communicates that acceptance to the buyer, a binding agreement has been reached — in theory. But it’s not official until it’s put down on paper, and signed by each party involved in the transaction.

“Until there is a contract, there is no obligation on behalf of the homeowner,” Schorr says. “An oral agreement is generally not binding. A contract to sell real property is required in writing.”

Possible consequences of backing out

Backing out of a home sale can have costly consequences. And legally speaking, it can be very difficult to do so once a real estate contract has been signed.

The language of real estate contracts is typically written to protect buyers. And in many cases, a home seller who reneges on a purchase contract can be sued for breach of contract. A judge could order the seller to sign over a deed and complete the sale anyway. “The buyer could sue for damages, but usually, they sue for the property,” Schorr says.

The seller may also be ordered to:

Return the buyer’s earnest money deposit, plus interest.

Pay back any fees the buyer paid for inspections and appraisals.

Pay for lost equity the buyer may have realized from the home.

Pay any other reasonable expenses the buyer incurred.

Reimburse the listing agent for the lost commission and marketing costs.

A seller often has to pay the buyer’s legal fees, as well as his own, says Schorr. “That could be a harsh penalty.” However, since breach of contract is a civil matter, a seller need not worry about jail time: “There is generally no criminal liability for breaching a contract,” he says.

5 ways sellers can back out of a contract

Finding out the buyer failed to secure funding: If the buyer can’t get a mortgage, the seller is typically not required to continue the sale. You have the right to be paid the agreed-upon price and would not be at fault for backing out when you can’t get it. Building contingencies into the contract: Most real estate contracts have contingencies that give sellers cause to back out. For instance, the seller may say they will only sell their property if they can purchase a new home for themselves within 30 days. If they are unable to find a property, they can cancel the sale of their current home per the contract. Taking advantage of attorney review: Many contracts include an attorney review period. This time, usually just a few days, gives either party the chance to back out of the contract if their lawyer notices a problem. Coming to a mutual agreement: In some cases, simply asking the buyer to cancel the contract may work. If the seller doesn’t have cause, the buyer is not required to agree, but it doesn’t hurt to ask. Calling out a fraudulent statement from the buyer: If you can prove there is a scam afoot, you may also be able to cancel a sale. For instance, if a potential buyer takes advantage of an older seller by offering a lowball offer, the sale may be permitted to be canceled for cause.

What can a buyer do if the seller backs out?

A buyer who has entered into a contract with a seller who wants to back out should consult a real estate attorney. If the buyer wants to take the case to court, they may have grounds to sue the seller for breach of contract. Legal action can be expensive and time-consuming, however, and it may not result in a satisfying conclusion.

“A prudent move for the buyer would be to record a lis pendens, a document you can file to let the world know that somebody, the buyer, is claiming interest in a property,” Schorr says. “This makes the property not marketable” and puts a stop or hold on any transactions on the property.

As long as buyers live up to the terms of the purchase and sale agreement, they are on pretty solid ground and should have every expectation of closing on the home.

Bottom line

“Generally, a seller can’t cancel without cause,” Schorr says. “You could build in some contingency, but absent that, you had better be committed to the sale.” Reneging because you fear you underpriced the house, or you actually receive a better offer, doesn’t count as “cause.”

Of course, the onus is on the buyer to hold the seller to the contract. But if they really want the property, they may well do so — and a pending lawsuit could rule out the possibility of any other transactions (like selling to someone else offering more money).

FAQs