At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our .
Bankrate is not a licensed insurance producer, and we are not attempting to sell, solicit or negotiate insurance products or coverage. Bankrate provides educational and informative content regarding insurance topics that support a reader’s insurance journey. Our content is unbiased, outlining the benefits, limitations and things to consider regarding auto, property and life insurance coverage. To support our content, we partner with Coverage.com LLC, a licensed entity domiciled in South Carolina with National Producer Number 19966249 and HomeInsurance.com, LLC, a licensed entity domiciled in North Carolina with National Producer Number 8781838.
Coverage.com and Homeinsurance.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Between the two entities, Bankrate is supported by an entity license in all states. However, Coverage.com or Homeinsurance.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Here is where Coverage.com and HomeInsurance.com are licensed:
|State
|Coverage.com License
|Homeinsurance.com License
|Alabama
|3001392722
|License # 267286
|Alaska
|3001429965
|License # 59868
|Arkansas
|3001374696
|License # 100101047
|Arizona
|3001374668
|License # 1800005439
|California
|6006498
|License # 0F51800
|Colorado
|698542
|License # 288766
|Connecticut
|2730674
|License # 2271329
|District Of Columbia
|3001392708
|License # 2842789
|Delaware
|3001374672
|License # 1051092
|Florida
|L118890
|License # L047928
|Georgia
|219658
|License # 117188
|Hawaii
|538072
|License # 421425
|Iowa
|3001374844
|License # 1001003751
|Idaho
|863271
|License # 145832
|Illinois
|3001405883
|License # 100281887
|Indiana
|3690586
|License # 3496982, 514908
|Kansas
|863615261
|License # 020773852 – 000
|Kentucky
|DOI-1142787
|License # 645411
|Louisiana
|919617
|License # 336948
|Massachusetts
|2166233
|License # 1974998
|Maryland
|3001374676
|License # 99967634
|Maine
|AGN387385
|License # AGN135057
|Michigan
|0133394
|License # 0080763
|Minnesota
|40749704
|License # 40013843
|Missouri
|3001674935
|License # 8022242
|Mississippi
|15041167
|License # 15006619
|Montana
|3001374722
|License # 679979
|North Carolina
|3001374888
|License # 1000012368
|North Dakota
|3001374724
|License # 20294517
|Nebraska
|3001374794
|License # 100177257
|New Hampshire
|3001374805
|License # 2012559
|New Jersey
|3001374776
|License # 1086177
|New Mexico
|3001530363
|License # 1800006023
|Nevada
|3690255
|License # 529371
|New York
|BR-1695766
|License # 1036396
|Ohio
|1383945
|License # 1270783, 35516
|Oklahoma
|3001374729
|License # 100100543
|Oregon
|3001835885
|License # 100166808
|Pennsylvania
|1023054
|License # 471015
|Rhode Island
|3001374737
|License # 2037325
|South Carolina
|3001370007
|License # 1905567354
|South Dakota
|10028470
|License # 8885
|Tennessee
|3001374851
|License # 4093
|Texas
|2717332
|License # 1426842
|Utah
|860491
|License # 253014
|Virginia
|151759
|License # 100035
|Vermont
|3694459
|License # 515326
|Washington
|1112386
|License # 272184
|Wisconsin
|3001374767
|License # 100194345
|West Virginia
|3001393062
|License # 100109740
|Wyoming
|470055
|License # 157460
