Homes

Owning a home is a big financial commitment, but with Bankrate in your corner, you can confidently navigate the ins and outs of homeownership, from mortgages and real estate to insurance and home equity.

Compare your borrowing options

Bankrate logo

Weekly mortgage rates

Bankrate consistently has offers well below the national average to help you fund your home for less.

Bankrate Average

6.31%APR

30-year fixed

VS

National Average

7.04%APR

30-year fixed

Refinance

A new loan to replace your current mortgage, likely with a lower rate or different term.

Features
  • Checkmark Icon

    No effect on home equity

  • Checkmark Icon

    Can lower interest rate

  • Checkmark Icon

    No access to cash

Today’s refinance rates
Cash-out refinance

A lump sum of cash taken out of your home equity, paid back through your new mortgage payment.

Features
  • Checkmark Icon

    Secured by home equity

  • Checkmark Icon

    Higher borrowing limits

  • Checkmark Icon

    No extra monthly payment

Today's cash out rates
Home equity loan

A loan that’s taken out of your home equity, but is paid back as a separate monthly payment.

Features
  • Checkmark Icon

    Secured by home equity

  • Checkmark Icon

    Access a lump sum of cash

  • Checkmark Icon

    No effect on mortgage

See home equity rates
Home equity line of credit

A line of credit that’s borrowed from your home equity, and works more like a credit card.

Features
  • Checkmark Icon

    Secured by home equity

  • Checkmark Icon

    Common for home projects

  • Checkmark Icon

    Use what you need

See HELOC rates

Compare the cost of home insurance

Understanding home insurance rate trends may be integral in finding a policy that fits your needs. Take a look at the chart below to compare average homeowners insurance rates for $250K in dwelling coverage from 2021 to today.

Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit, and $250k in dwelling coverage.

Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
|
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)

Ready for your rates?

While the rates shown are a helpful starting point, they’re no substitute for personalized quotes. Answer a few questions to start your quotes in 3 minutes or less.

Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249)
Advertising Disclosure
This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions.
Insurance Disclosure

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

More on insurance

The latest

Get guidance

Related tools

The trusted provider of accurate rates and financial information
Wall Street Journal
USA Today
The New York Times
CNN
Bloomberg
ABC