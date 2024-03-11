Homes
Owning a home is a big financial commitment, but with Bankrate in your corner, you can confidently navigate the ins and outs of homeownership, from mortgages and real estate to insurance and home equity.
Like any big project, a successful homebuying experience is all about getting the details right from start to finish. We’re here to help you navigate the process, save money and close the deal.
Make sure you're ready to buy a home
Buying a house is an exciting step and a major commitment. Before you start going to open houses, it's important to know what you can afford. We've curated our top articles and resources to help.
Discover your mortgage options
Once you've got your down payment ready to go, it's time to decide which type of mortgage works for you. A great first step is to compare quotes from lenders.
Find an agent and start your search
Now's the fun part! Find a real estate agent and start searching for your dream home. Check out these tips and tricks to help you get started.
Navigate the final steps before closing
From making an offer to negotiating closing costs and hiring a home inspector, we have the information you need.
Finding a good homeowners insurance policy is a key part of the homebuying process. We're here to help you find the coverage you need without the hassle.
Determine how much insurance you need
Getting the proper amount of coverage when you choose a homeowner's policy can help prevent insurance hassles later.
Compare home insurance companies
Get a feel for your options so you how know how to choose the best carrier for your home.
Get customized quotes for your home
Find out exactly what you can expect by getting accurate insurance quotes from top carriers.
Explore coverage add-ons
Home insurance policies may not cover everything, like floods or home-based businesses. Check out this list for common exclusions you should be aware of.
Purchase your home insurance
Once all the prep work is done, it's time to finalize your homeowners insurance and get that peace of mind. Here's how to make it happen.
When it's time for major renovations, using home equity can be a smart move. We're here to help break down your options when it comes to borrowing from your home equity.
Understand the home equity essentials
Borrowing from your home's value can be a great financial move. But first, let's cover the basics.
Figure out how much you should borrow
It's key to get a sense of your current home equity to avoid borrowing too much.
Choose how to access your funds
Home equity loans and home equity lines of credit are two different ways that you can borrow from your equity.
Compare current home equity interest rates
Take a look at the latest home equity rates to see what might work for you.
Selling a home isn't hard if you've got the right guidance and approach. Let's break down the process to sell your house—from deciding if you really should sell to negotiating offers.
Estimating your home's market value
One of the first steps to selling your home is knowing what to expect. Determine roughly what your house is worth before you get started.
How to sell your home to buy another
The process of buying and selling simultaneously takes some effort, but it's totally doable with some planning.
Do I need a real estate agent to sell?
If you're unsure about whether or not to hire a seller's agent, here's what to consider.
How much do I keep from a home sale?
Understanding the costs and fees related to a home sale can help you know what to expect.
Compare your borrowing options
Weekly mortgage rates
Bankrate consistently has offers well below the national average to help you fund your home for less.
Bankrate Average
30-year fixed
National Average
30-year fixed
A new loan to replace your current mortgage, likely with a lower rate or different term.
-
No effect on home equity
-
Can lower interest rate
-
No access to cash
A lump sum of cash taken out of your home equity, paid back through your new mortgage payment.
-
Secured by home equity
-
Higher borrowing limits
-
No extra monthly payment
A loan that’s taken out of your home equity, but is paid back as a separate monthly payment.
-
Secured by home equity
-
Access a lump sum of cash
-
No effect on mortgage
A line of credit that’s borrowed from your home equity, and works more like a credit card.
-
Secured by home equity
-
Common for home projects
-
Use what you need
Compare the cost of home insurance
Quoted rates are based on 40-year-old male and female homeowners with a clean claim history, good credit, and $250k in dwelling coverage.
Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Ready for your rates?
While the rates shown are a helpful starting point, they’re no substitute for personalized quotes. Answer a few questions to start your quotes in 3 minutes or less.
