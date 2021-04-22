How to pay huge medical bills on a small income
The government, as well as your providers, might be able to help with your exorbitant medical bills.
“Debts, unlike fine wine or my wife, do not improve with age."— Steve Bucci
Steve Bucci has been helping people decode and master personal credit and debt issues for the last 20 years. Bucci began his career in counseling at the Yale Psychiatric Institute before switching to a career in business, first management consulting and then finance. Wanting to return to a job that give him the chance to help people, Bucci served as president of several nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping the consumer wisely use credit. These include the Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) of Rhode Island, the CCCS of Southern New England and the Money Management International Financial Education Foundation.
Bucci has been a presenter at the FICO InterACT Global Conference, the Federal Reserve and the International Credit Symposium at Cambridge University in the UK. He has served as director of the CDNE Education Foundation, the University of RI Center for Personal Financial Education, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the Better Business Bureau of Rhode Island, the investment committee for the Episcopal Diocese of RI and National Network Non-Profit Services. He currently serves on the investment board for South County Health Care Systems.
Bucci and his wife, Barbara, live with their two cats, Peanut Butter and Smokey, at Sand Hill Cove in the seaside community of Narragansett, Rhode Island.
“Debts, unlike fine wine or my wife, do not improve with age."— Steve Bucci
The government, as well as your providers, might be able to help with your exorbitant medical bills.
It’s not so much whether you can, but if you should.
You may not need an SSN to access credit if you have a credit file or an ITIN.
The Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) may be the key you need to open that elusive credit card door.
Many credit card holders choose to carry a balance on their card, but this strategy costs more in the long run and your credit score is better served by paying your balance in full.
A rate decrease won’t hurt your credit unless it triggers a hard inquiry.
Safeguard your score with a few extra steps regardless of when your issuer reports.
If you have limited credit history and you need a way to prove your creditworthiness, then a revolving account like a credit card can absolutely help boost your credit score