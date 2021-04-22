Highlights

Experience

Steve Bucci has been helping people decode and master personal credit and debt issues for the last 20 years. Bucci began his career in counseling at the Yale Psychiatric Institute before switching to a career in business, first management consulting and then finance. Wanting to return to a job that give him the chance to help people, Bucci served as president of several nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping the consumer wisely use credit. These include the Consumer Credit Counseling Service (CCCS) of Rhode Island, the CCCS of Southern New England and the Money Management International Financial Education Foundation.

Bucci has been a presenter at the FICO InterACT Global Conference, the Federal Reserve and the International Credit Symposium at Cambridge University in the UK. He has served as director of the CDNE Education Foundation, the University of RI Center for Personal Financial Education, the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, the Better Business Bureau of Rhode Island, the investment committee for the Episcopal Diocese of RI and National Network Non-Profit Services. He currently serves on the investment board for South County Health Care Systems.

Bucci and his wife, Barbara, live with their two cats, Peanut Butter and Smokey, at Sand Hill Cove in the seaside community of Narragansett, Rhode Island.