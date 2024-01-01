“Learning how to make the most of my money has been a passion since opening my first retirement account just after graduating college. It was much later, in a second career, that I discovered my love for turning numbers into visual stories. At CreditCards.com, I bring both of those aptitudes together, striving always to spotlight current personal finance research in the most accessible ways possible.” – Sabrina Karl

Highlights

Visual storyteller focused on making data stories easily accessible for readers

25-plus years’ hands-on experience with credit cards and virtually every other personal finance instrument, tool or vehicle

Ability to sort through and analyze large data sets to unearth and visually spotlight the most interesting findings

Experience

Sabrina Karl loves telling – and especially showing – stories that are conveyed with numbers. Whether it’s data on the nation’s credit card debt or the financial struggles faced by seniors, millennials or anyone in between, Sabrina combines an analytical mindset, serious Excel chops and graphic design skills to turn data into easy-to-digest visualizations. Combined with her personal finance expertise, she is able to sift through the results of large studies and surveys to pinpoint the most salient credit card-related findings and create graphics that convey compelling data story angles.

In addition to past personal finance visualization work done for Bankrate and DepositAccounts.com, Sabrina currently creates public health-related data graphics for the Wisconsin Cancer Council and the Center for Urban Population Health in Milwaukee.