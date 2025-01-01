Rebecca Rosenberg

Rebecca is a content writer, strategist, & perpetual adventurer. She specializes in financial topics including budgeting, retirement planning, wealth management, taxes, mortgages, and business finance. She also covers B2B tech and SaaS.

As a former ESL teacher with a Master’s in Information Science, Rebecca brings a deep understanding of communication to her work. With over a decade of experience in marketing, from in-house and agency life to entrepreneurship, she’s seen it all and worn all the hats. But the focus has always been the same – using words and ideas to help people do bigger and better things in their business.