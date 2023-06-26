Michael Evans

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Homebuying
  • Auto insurance
  • Homeowner’s insurance
  • Investing
  • Retirement planning
Education EDUCATION
  • B.A. in communication, University of Memphis

 

Michael Evans is a contributor to Bankrate and has worked in numerous industries, including education, finance, government, insurance and journalism. He began writing professionally while working for the world's first online mortgage brokerage in San Francisco, California. When Michael is not writing, he enjoys working in his photography business and playing with his cat, Cyndi Lou.

Find Michael Evans beyond Bankrate

  • Fox Business
  • International Living
  • Motley Fool
  • Time
  • U.S. News
  • Yahoo Finance

Here’s to another big adventure.

— Michael Evans

Michael's latest articles