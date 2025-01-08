Maurie Backman joined Bankrate in 2025 and has been writing about personal finance for more than a decade. She's produced thousands of articles on topics ranging from retirement planning to investing to mortgages to healthcare and previously hosted a weekly personal finance webinar.

Maurie studied creative writing and finance at Binghamton University. After a short but successful hedge fund run and a brief stint designing toys and working in marketing, she decided to combine her passion for writing and finance into a new career path. When she's not busy offering up retirement planning advice, you can find her walking her two dogs, roaming a hiking trail, or curling up with a good book.