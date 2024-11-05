Marc Guberti is a Certified Personal Finance Counselor who has been a finance freelance writer for five years. He has covered personal finance, investing, banking, credit cards, business financing, and other topics.

Marc’s work has appeared in US News & World Report, USA Today, Newsweek, and other publications. Before becoming a finance freelance writer, Marc wrote digital marketing articles and books including the award-winning book Content Marketing Secrets.

When he’s not writing, Marc enjoys spending time with the family and watching movies with them (mostly from the 1930s and 40s). Marc is an avid runner who aims to run over 100 marathons in his lifetime.

