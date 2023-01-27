Why you should have money conversations with your children early
Talking money with your kids can help them become financially responsible adults.
Discovering rewards credit cards several years ago has helped fund several amazing family adventures over the past decade. Used responsibly, a rewards credit card is one of the most beneficial financial products available.— Kevin Payne
Kevin Payne is a freelance writer focused on personal finance and travel. He frequently writes about credit cards, banking, student loans, insurance, travel rewards and more. His work has been featured in publications such as Forbes Advisor, Bankrate, Credit Karma, Finance Buzz, The Ascent and Student Loan Planner.
He is also the personal finance expert behind Family Money Adventure, where he regularly shares practical advice on managing family finances and traveling with a family. His lifelong love of travel and raising four teenagers with his wife led to a deep dive into the world of credit card rewards. Kevin and his family have managed to plan several family vacations using travel rewards.
Family Money Adventure was a 2020 Plutus Award finalist for Best Family or Couples Finance Content. Kevin is a member of the Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine blogger team and a member of the Plutus Foundation Advisory Group.
Discovering rewards credit cards several years ago has helped fund several amazing family adventures over the past decade. Used responsibly, a rewards credit card is one of the most beneficial financial products available.— Kevin Payne
Talking money with your kids can help them become financially responsible adults.
You can’t write off the loan, but you may be able to deduct interest paid.
The IHG Rewards Club is worth considering if you’re traveling with any of IHG’s brands. But what are the points actually worth?
Have an Apple purchase coming up? Check out these top credit cards for Apple.
Learn about the Virgin Red program, how to earn and redeem points and how to link your account with your Flying Club account to pool points.
Learn about the the ins and outs of PayPal’s Pay in 4 program, when to use it and some alternatives to consider.
With its great rewards combined with added benefits, the Freedom Flex could be the perfect cash back card for some spenders.