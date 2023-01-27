Kevin Payne

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Budgeting
  • Rewards credit cards
  • Travel credit cards
Education EDUCATION
  • Currently pursuing accredited financial counselor (AFC) certification

 

Kevin Payne is a freelance writer focused on personal finance and travel. He frequently writes about credit cards, banking, student loans, insurance, travel rewards and more. His work has been featured in publications such as Forbes Advisor, Bankrate, Credit Karma, Finance Buzz, The Ascent and Student Loan Planner.

He is also the personal finance expert behind Family Money Adventure, where he regularly shares practical advice on managing family finances and traveling with a family. His lifelong love of travel and raising four teenagers with his wife led to a deep dive into the world of credit card rewards. Kevin and his family have managed to plan several family vacations using travel rewards.

Family Money Adventure was a 2020 Plutus Award finalist for Best Family or Couples Finance Content. Kevin is a member of the Northeast Ohio Parent Magazine blogger team and a member of the Plutus Foundation Advisory Group.

Discovering rewards credit cards several years ago has helped fund several amazing family adventures over the past decade. Used responsibly, a rewards credit card is one of the most beneficial financial products available.

— Kevin Payne

