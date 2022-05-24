Ivana Pino

About the author

Highlights

Worked as a finance writer for CNBC and theSkimm

Graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University

Experience

She graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University with a degree in Digital Journalism and a second degree in Political Science.

Previously, she worked as a finance writer for CNBC and theSkimm. She is extremely passionate about creating inclusive financial content and making sure that it reaches a wide range of readers from all types of backgrounds.

As a first-generation American and college graduate, Ivana became passionate about finance because of the tremendous impact that personal finance content had on her own life. She hopes to continue to build on her expertise and help others get the information they need to make smart financial decisions.