Heather Grey

Contributor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Health
  • Wellness
  • Social inclusion
Education EDUCATION
  • BA, Western University

 

Heather Grey is a freelance writer who has been covering health and wellness-related topics since 2013. Her work has appeared in a variety of publications, including Healthline, Medical News Today, Livestrong, and GOOD.

Experiencing stigma, discrimination, and other sources of minority stress can take a toll on community members' health and well-being.

— Heather Grey

Heather's latest articles