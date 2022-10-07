Wells Fargo Rewards® Card Review
The Wells Fargo Rewards card offers a decent rewards rate and stands out from the crowd with 15 months of 0% APR on purchases and balance transfers.
Graciela Zarate Rolon is a former Bankrate editor and recent graduate of Wake Forest University with a degree in Politics and International Affairs.
While at Wake Forest, Graciela worked as a Writing Center tutor serving the undergraduate and graduate student communities. She is interested in providing people access to credit card information that she needed as a first-generation college student and immigrant. Credit cards are a significant aspect of American life and the economy, so she is passionate about equipping readers with the knowledge necessary to build their credit.
