Experience

Graciela Zarate Rolon is a former Bankrate editor and recent graduate of Wake Forest University with a degree in Politics and International Affairs.

While at Wake Forest, Graciela worked as a Writing Center tutor serving the undergraduate and graduate student communities. She is interested in providing people access to credit card information that she needed as a first-generation college student and immigrant. Credit cards are a significant aspect of American life and the economy, so she is passionate about equipping readers with the knowledge necessary to build their credit.