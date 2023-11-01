Eric Rosenberg is a full-time financial writer, speaker and consultant. He has written thousands of articles on personal finance and business topics, working with more than 100 publications and companies covering primarily financial, technology and travel topics. His writing has appeared in Forbes, Business Insider, Investopedia, The Points Guy, U.S. News & World Report and more.

Eric began writing about money online in 2008. Prior to starting his writing career, Eric side-hustled to full-time self-employment by running several businesses. He also paid off $40,000 in student loans in two years and six days after graduation.

Eric has extensive experience writing about banking, investing, credit cards, insurance, real estate, budgeting, entrepreneurship, accounting, travel rewards, cryptocurrency and fintech, among other topics. You can connect with him and learn more at EricRosenberg.com.