Dhara Singh is a former mortgage reporter for Bankrate. She is a former data analyst turned financial journalist who previously worked at Yahoo Finance, CNET, Cashay.com and JPMorgan Chase covering the housing and retirement beats. She was drawn to journalism because of her empathy for people from different walks of life and desire to lend a helping hand through storytelling. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Columbia University, a Finance degree from Rutgers Business School and a life coaching certificate.