Dan Miller is a former contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, credit cards, rewards credit cards, travel credit cards and debt management. His work has been featured in Forbes, NerdWallet, Quicken Loans, Intuit Mint, Business Insider and Yahoo, and his family’s usage of credit card rewards has been featured on CBS News Sunday Morning.

Miller is also the founder of PointsWithACrew.com, a site that helps families travel for free or cheap. In 2013, faced with an expensive Lake Tahoe extended family reunion, he made his first foray into the world of credit card rewards. By the next summer, with a few well-timed credit card applications, he used 170,000 Southwest Rapid Rewards points to purchase eight round-trip, cross-country plane tickets. He started Points With a Crew to help others realize that thanks to credit card rewards, their next family vacation might be closer than they think.