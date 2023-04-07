Cynthia Widmayer

Insurance Contributor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Insurance
  • Taxes
  • Personal finance

Highlights

  • Personal finance writer
  • Featured in The Simple Dollar and Coverage.com among others

Experience

Cynthia Widmayer is an insurance contributor for Bankrate and has over two years of experience as a personal finance writer. She covers home, car and life insurance products for Bankrate, the Simple Dollar and Coverage.com among others.

Cynthia's latest articles