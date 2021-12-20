Can you use a credit card for political donations?
You can use a card to make political donations, but there are pitfalls to avoid.
If you’re a credit card user and you want to avoid getting into debt, it’s critical to create a budget and stick to it. Avoid spending more with your card than you can pay off each month. Better yet, pay your balance down to zero each week if your budget allows it.— Brady Porche
Brady Porche is a former editorial director for CreditCards.com and Bankrate Credit Cards. He has 20 years of professional experience as a writer and editor.
Brady’s writing has provided consumers with helpful information on many aspects of personal finance. He specializes in credit scores and credit reports, and has extensively covered topics such as rewards, debt management, data security, consumer law, monetary policy and more.
Brady also works with noted personal finance experts to deliver weekly insights into key topics such as business credit, credit scores, using rewards to fund travel and credit card industry trends.
As a personal finance writer and editor, Brady’s goal is to break down complex credit card topics in a way that helps consumers make the best decisions for their finances – whether it’s choosing the best cards for their spending needs, getting out of debt, starting a business or planning a dream vacation with points and miles.
If you’re a credit card user and you want to avoid getting into debt, it’s critical to create a budget and stick to it. Avoid spending more with your card than you can pay off each month. Better yet, pay your balance down to zero each week if your budget allows it.— Brady Porche
You can use a card to make political donations, but there are pitfalls to avoid.
You can get lots of value from your cards even if you’re not a rewards junkie.
Late fees get charged interest once they’re part of your balance.
Data breaches continue to happen. Here’s what you can do if you are a victim.
What the Fed news really means: a demystification of Fed terms.
Your credit report can’t be accessed by just anyone. The Fair Credit Reporting Act lays out when it can be obtained.
The CFPB is looking into rulemaking that could bring down credit card late fees.
The Fair Credit Billing Act provides an actual timeframe for the issuer to resolve disputes, so it can’t stretch out its investigation indefinitely.
Find out if this no-annual-fee card is right for you.
These are two of the best cards for consumers interested in a secured credit card.
Learn more about Bank of America travel rewards cards, including how to earn points on travel, their value and more.
The right Discover cash back card for you depends on the niche perks you’d prefer from a student card.
Borrowers can get preapproved for Bank of America credit cards in order to see which offers you qualify for without hurting your credit.
Learn more about the terms, perks and benefits of this card.
If you’re a college student who wants to build a positive credit history, the Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students could be a good option.
The Deserve EDU Mastercard for Students is designed to help college students build credit — but that isn’t the only benefit the card offers.