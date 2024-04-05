Anna N’Jie-Konte, MBA, CFP® is the President and Director of Financial Planning for Re-Envision Wealth. As President, Anna manages the firm's financial planning, advisory, and operations strategies. Anna spent nearly a decade in wealth management, advising ultra-high net worth families ($5 million+ USD net worth) to grow and secure their wealth for generations to come.

She is a proud Puerto Rican, Gambian-American who is committed to building a firm where access to excellent, values-aligned financial advice is the norm, not the exception. Having spent her childhood watching the strong women around her live lives dictated by their bank balances, she’s on a mission to rewrite the money stories of women of color. Anna is among a small but elite group of BIPOC CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificants trained to give comprehensive, holistic financial advice. She currently serves as a Brand Ambassador for the CFP Board.

She is a 3x winner of Investopedia's “Top 100 Influential Financial Advisors” and has been named "10 Young Advisors to Watch” by Financial Advisor Magazine. She has been featured in well-known publications such as Bloomberg, CNBC, VICE News, The New York Times, Financial Planning, RIA Intel, Think Advisor, and Next Advisor. Anna is a graduate of New York University and George Washington University. Anna sits on the board of the Finserv Foundation, an organization that aims to diversify the next generation of financial planners. She is also an advisory council member of Wealth.com, an innovative estate planning solution.

Non-Bankrate Publications