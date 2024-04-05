Anna N'Jie-Konte
- Financial advising
- Financial planning
- Budgeting
- Wealth management
- Retirement planning
- Bachelor of Arts, New York University
- Master of Business Administration, The George Washington University School of Business
Anna N’Jie-Konte, MBA, CFP® is the President and Director of Financial Planning for Re-Envision Wealth. As President, Anna manages the firm's financial planning, advisory, and operations strategies. Anna spent nearly a decade in wealth management, advising ultra-high net worth families ($5 million+ USD net worth) to grow and secure their wealth for generations to come.
She is a proud Puerto Rican, Gambian-American who is committed to building a firm where access to excellent, values-aligned financial advice is the norm, not the exception. Having spent her childhood watching the strong women around her live lives dictated by their bank balances, she’s on a mission to rewrite the money stories of women of color. Anna is among a small but elite group of BIPOC CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certificants trained to give comprehensive, holistic financial advice. She currently serves as a Brand Ambassador for the CFP Board.
She is a 3x winner of Investopedia's “Top 100 Influential Financial Advisors” and has been named "10 Young Advisors to Watch” by Financial Advisor Magazine. She has been featured in well-known publications such as Bloomberg, CNBC, VICE News, The New York Times, Financial Planning, RIA Intel, Think Advisor, and Next Advisor. Anna is a graduate of New York University and George Washington University. Anna sits on the board of the Finserv Foundation, an organization that aims to diversify the next generation of financial planners. She is also an advisory council member of Wealth.com, an innovative estate planning solution.
Non-Bankrate Publications
- Madeline Reeves of Fearless Foundry speaks with Anna about Rewriting the Wealth Script and Empowering Women and Marginalized Voices for a Fairer Future
- The Polywork Blog contributor Kat Boogaard shares valuable guidance from Anna about the process of transitioning from part-time to full-time entrepreneurship
- Victoria Zhuang of FinancialPlanning cites Anna about the racial inheritance gap experienced among wealthy families within the United States
- Tobias Salinger of FinancialPlanning cites Anna about the continuing impact of Jackie Robinson’s contributions to the financial industry
- Jeanette Guardiola-Woods of Fuerte and Fearless: The Podcast speaks with Anna about the unique money and financial wellness challenges encountered by BIPOC individuals
- Elana Lyn Gross of Marie Claire cites Anna about when to seek the support of a financial advisor and how to find and engage with the ideal professional for one’s needs and goals
- As part of a special collaboration between CNBC and Telemundo, Janet Alvarez interviews Anna, alongside other industry professionals, for a Facebook Charla about raising financial literacy within the Hispanic community
- In a special episode of The Human Advisor, presented by Altruist, Dasarte Yarnway interviews Anna and two other professionals about the link between social and financial equity and how their personal experiences inform and enhance the services they provide to their clients and their contributions to the BIPOC community