Anna Baluch

Contributing writer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Debt management
  • Saving and investing
  • Loans
  • Auto financing
Education EDUCATION
  • Master of Business Administration, Marketing
  • Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

Experience

Anna Baluch is a former Bankrate contributing writer. She is a personal finance freelance writer from Cleveland. She enjoys writing about all types of personal finance topics, including debt, mortgages, student loans, personal loans and auto financing. Prior to her writing career, Anna worked in search engine optimization (SEO) and affiliate marketing for a large home improvement company. When she’s not typing away at her computer, Anna can be found volunteering and trying new restaurants.

Anna's latest articles