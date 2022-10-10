Alene Laney is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, credit cards, rewards credit cards and travel credit cards. She has also contributed to Business Insider, SoFi, The Balance, Credit.com and Smarter Travel, and been quoted by various outlets including Yahoo, GOBankingRates, Rocket Mortgage and AllRecipes.

Laney finds money-making and -saving hacks thrilling. Her previous experience as a teacher helps her write about what genuinely works for families trying to piece together their finances.“I’m a passionate advocate of those who feel left behind in today’s economy. It’s no exaggeration to say learning about and redeeming credit card rewards has changed my life. Travel was just about unattainable for our working-class household. Our dreams of traveling the world are no longer out of reach — and I’m happy to overshare with anyone who will listen.”