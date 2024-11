Calculate life expectancy

How much money you need for retirement depends a great deal on how long you expect to live. Those who retire at age 65, for example, may need 20 or even 25 years’ worth of funds in their 401(k) plans, and so a longer life expectancy means you’ll need to invest for growth even in retirement. This calculator can give you an idea of your life expectancy based on current age, smoking habits, gender and several other important lifestyle choices.