Convert IRA To Roth Calculator
Calculate your earnings and more
In 1997, the Roth IRA was introduced. Since then, many people have converted all or a portion of their existing traditional IRAs to a Roth IRAs, where interest earned may be completely tax-free. Is this a good option? A conversion has advantages and disadvantages that should be carefully considered before a decision is made. This convert IRA to Roth calculator estimates the change in total net worth, at retirement, if you convert a traditional IRA into a Roth IRA.