72(T) Distributions: Impact On Retirement Fund Balances

The Internal Revenue Code sections 72(t) and 72(q) allow for penalty free early withdrawals from retirement accounts. The IRS limits how much can be withdrawn by assuming any future earnings will be at most 120% of the Federal Mid-Term. This conservative approach can help assure that you will not prematurely deplete your retirement account. However, if you have a higher rate of return your account can actually grow, even with your distributions. On the other hand, if you suffer losses your account balance may end up shrinking faster than you might expect. This calculator is designed to examine the affects of 72(t)/(q) distributions on your retirement plan balance.