How to use a biweekly mortgage payment calculator

This tool helps you decide whether it makes sense to accelerate your monthly mortgage payments. On the left side of the calculator, enter your loan balance, mortgage rate and the length of your loan in years. After entering these numbers, you’ll see the results on the right. These results will allow you to compare how much interest you’ll pay over the life of the loan with biweekly payments compared to monthly payments.

How does a biweekly mortgage payment work?

Most homeowners make their mortgage payments once a month. But if you begrudge every penny of interest you pay your lender, biweekly payments offer a workaround. With this option, you pay half of your normal monthly payment every two weeks and pay down your mortgage sooner.

This strategy works out to 26 biweekly payments per year, totaling 13 full monthly payments per year, rather than 12. The additional payment will apply to your loan’s principal balance, helping you pay off your mortgage sooner and save on interest. Just be sure to confirm with your mortgage servicer that the extra payments are applied to the loan principal.

Considerations before choosing biweekly payments

Every financial decision has pros and cons, and there are many things to consider before taking on biweekly payments. For instance: