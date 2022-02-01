Gramm-Leach-Bliley Privacy Notice
|
FACTS
|
WHAT DOES COVERAGE.COM, LLC DO WITH YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION?
|
Why?
|
Financial companies choose how they share your personal information. Federal law gives consumers the right to limit some but not all sharing.Federal law
also requires us to tell you how we collect, share, and protect your personal information. Please read this notice carefully to understand what we do.
|
What?
|
The types of personal information we collect and share depend on the product or service you have with us. This information can include:
|
How?
|
All financial companies need to share consumers’ personal information to run their everyday business. In the section below, we list the reasons
financial companies can share their consumers’ personal information; the reasons Coverage.com, LLC (“Coverage.com”) chooses to share; and whether
you can limit this sharing.
|Reasons we can share your personal information
|Does Coverage.com share?
|Can you limit this sharing?
|
For our everyday business purposes—
such as to process your transactions, maintain your account(s), respond to court orders and legal investigations, or report to credit bureaus
|Yes
|No
|
For our marketing purposes—
to offer our products and services to you
|Yes
|Yes
|For joint marketing with other financial companies
|Yes
|Yes
|
For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes—
information about your transactions and experiences
|Yes
|No
|
For our affiliates’ everyday business purposes—
information about your creditworthiness
|Yes
|Yes
|For affiliates to market to you
|Yes
|Yes
|For nonaffiliates to market to you
|Yes
|Yes
|
To limit our sharing
|Use our online form to submit your preferences
Please note:
If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 30 days from the date we sent this notice. When you are no longer our consumer, we continue to share your information as described in this notice. However, you can contact us at any time to limit our sharing.
|
Questions?
|Email info@coverage.com
|
Who we are
|
Who is providing this notice?
|Coverage.com, LLC and its affiliate HomeInsurance.com, LLC
|
What we do
|
How does COVERAGE.COM protect my personal information?
|To protect your personal information from unauthorized access and use, we use security measures that comply with federal law. These measures include computer safeguards and secured files and buildings.
|
How does COVERAGE.COM collect my personal information?
|
We collect your personal information, for example, when you
We also collect your personal information from others, such as credit bureaus, affiliates, or other companies.
|
Why can’t I limit all sharing?
|
Federal law gives you the right to limit only
State laws and individual companies may give you additional rights to limit sharing. See below for more on your rights under state law.
|
What happens when I limit sharing for a policy I hold jointly with someone else?
|
Your choices will apply to everyone on your policy.
|
Definitions
|
Affiliates
|
Companies related by common ownership or control. They can be financial and nonfinancial companies.
|
Nonaffiliates
|
|
Joint marketing
|
A formal agreement between nonaffiliated financial companies that together market financial products or services to you.
|
Other important information
Residents of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia:
Please see the “Notice of Insurance Information Practices” for information on additional rights or protections you may have under state law which are not limited by this standard Privacy Notice. We may share information about you with nonaffiliated third parties without your authorization as permitted or required by law. We will automatically treat residents of these states as having limited the sharing with nonaffiliates as described on page 1.
California Residents:
If you are a California resident and we share information with affiliates, or if we have entered into joint marketing agreements with nonaffiliated financial companies, we have separately provided you with a California Privacy Notice. If you do not want us to share your information with such companies, please let us know by exercising your choices using one of the three methods listed in the Notice. If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 45 days from the date we sent this notice. We will limit sharing with nonaffiliated third parties to the extent required by California law.
Minnesota and North Dakota Residents:
We will not share information we collect about you with nonaffiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, including, for example, with your authorization, or to process your transactions, or maintain your account.
Vermont Residents:
• We will not disclose information about your creditworthiness to our affiliates and will not disclose your personal information, financial information, credit report, or health information to nonaffiliated third parties to market to you, other than as permitted by Vermont law, unless you authorize us to make those disclosures.
• Additional information concerning our privacy policies can be found at https://www.coverage.com/privacy-policy/
Nevada Residents:
We are providing you this notice pursuant to Nevada law. If you prefer not to receive marketing calls from us, you may be placed on our Internal Do Not Call List by calling 1-855-539-2878 and leaving us a detailed message including your full name, resident state, and phone number. For more information, contact us 1101 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707, (704) 971-2300 or info@coverage.com. You may also contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Office of the Nevada Attorney General, 555 E. Washington St., Suite 3900, Las Vegas, NV 89101; telephone number: 1(702) 486-3132; email: AgInfo@ag.nv.gov
Notice of Insurance Information Practices
Coverage.com, LLC and HomeInsurance.com, LLC value you as a customer and we are committed to letting you know how we will collect, use, store, share and protect your personal information when you transact with us. We are required by certain state laws to give you this notice describing how we collect and disclose personal information as well as procedures to access and correct your personal information. Please read this notice carefully.
Sources of Personal Information
The types of information we collect about you depends on the product or service you have with us. While most of the information we obtain comes directly from you when you provide it to us on applications or other forms, such as date of birth, social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, assets, income, and property information, we also obtain information from other sources.
This information, and the sources from which we obtain it, can include:
- information we receive from a consumer reporting agencies, unaffiliated insurers or insurance support organization, such as your credit history, claims history and motor vehicle records;
- information about your transactions with us, our affiliates or others, such as policy coverage, premiums and payment history, and other transaction experiences;
- information related to fund transfer authorizations and other information necessary to complete your financial transactions and process recurring payments;
- Information obtained from a report prepared by an insurance support organization may be retained by the insurance support organization and disclosed to other persons.
Disclosure of Personal Information
We may disclose personal or privileged information collected or received in connection with an insurance transaction without your written authorization in the following circumstances:
- To any third party, if the disclosure will enable that party to perform a business, professional or insurance function for us;
- To an insurance institution, agent, or insurance support organization in order to detect or prevent criminal activity, fraud, misrepresentation or nondisclosure in connection with an insurance transaction; or for either this agency or the entity to whom we disclose the information to perform a function in connection with an insurance transaction involving you;
- To an insurance regulatory authority, law enforcement or other governmental authority in order to protect our interests in preventing or prosecuting fraud, or if we reasonably believe that you have conducted illegal activities;
- To a group policyholder for the purpose of reporting claims experience or conducting an audit of our operations or services;
- To a certificate holder or policyholder for the purpose of providing information regarding the status of an insurance transaction;
- To a lienholder, mortgagee, assignee, lessor or other person shown on our records or that of the carrier as having a legal or beneficial interest in a policy of insurance, except that no health care information will be disclosed unless otherwise permitted and information disclosed is limited to that which is reasonably necessary to permit that person to protect its interest in the policy;
- In response to a facially valid administrative or judicial order, including a search warrant or subpoena, or otherwise permitted or required by law.
- To an affiliate of this company for use in connection with their marketing activities. Our affiliates will not disclose the information to persons outside our organization.
- To a person who will only use the information in connection with the marketing of a product or service. However, no medical-record information, privileged information, or personal information relating to your character, personal habits, mode of living or general reputation may be disclosed. You will be given an opportunity to indicate whether you want personal information disclosed for marketing purposes.
Right to Access Personal Information
You have certain rights to access/review personal information we have recorded in connection with insurance transactions. To review the recorded personal information, you must submit your request writing to 1101 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Within 30 days of receiving your written request, we will:
- Inform you of the nature and substance of such recorded personal information in writing, by telephone or by other oral communication;
- Permit you to see and copy, in person, such recorded personal information pertaining to you (except medical record information) or to obtain a copy of such recorded personal information by mail, whichever method you prefer;
- Disclose to you the identity, if recorded, of those persons to whom we have disclosed such personal information within two (2) years prior to such request, and if the identity is not recorded, the names of those insurance institutions, agents, insurance support organizations or other persons to whom such information is normally disclosed; and
- Provide you with a summary of the procedures by which you may request correction, amendment or deletion of recorded personal information.
The right to access recorded personal information does not apply to all information. Certain types of information, such as medical information, or information collected in connection with a claim or reasonable anticipation of a lawsuit, is not required to be provided to you.
We may charge a reasonable fee to cover the costs incurred in providing a copy of recorded personal information unless the information applies to reasons for an adverse underwriting decision.
We may refer you to an insurance support organization or a consumer reporting agency to copy and disclose recorded personal information on our behalf.
Right to Correct, Amend, or Delete Personal Information
You have the right to request that we correct, amend, or delete any recorded personal information about you that we have in our possession. You must submit your request writing to 1101 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707. Within 30 days of receiving your written request, we will either:
- Correct, amend, or delete the portion of the recorded personal information in dispute; or
- Notify you of:
- Our refusal to make such correction, amendment, or deletion;
- The reasons for the refusal, and
- Your right to file a statement as described below.
If we correct, amend or delete recorded personal information, we will notify you in writing and furnish the correction, amendment or fact of deletion to:
- Any person specifically designated by you who may have, within the preceding two (2) years, received such recorded personal information;
- Any insurance support organization whose primary source of personal information is insurance institutions if the insurance support organization has systematically received such recorded personal information from us within the preceding seven (7) years; provided, however, that the correction, amendment or fact of deletion need not be furnished if the insurance support organization no longer maintains recorded personal information about you; and
- Any insurance support organization that furnished the personal information that has been corrected, amended or deleted.
If you disagree with our refusal to correct, amend or delete recorded personal information, you are permitted to file:
- A concise statement setting forth what you think is the correct, relevant or fair information; and
- A concise statement of the reasons why you disagree with our refusal to correct, amend or delete recorded personal information.
If you file either statement as described above, we will:
- File the statement with the disputed personal information and provide a means by which anyone reviewing the disputed personal information will be made aware of your statement and have access to it; and
- In any subsequent disclosure of the recorded personal information that is the subject of disagreement, clearly identify the matter or matters in dispute and provide your statement along with the recorded personal information being disclosed; and
- Furnish the statement to the persons and in the manner described above.
The right to correct, amend, or delete recorded personal information does not apply to information collected in connection with or in reasonable anticipation of a claim or civil or criminal proceeding involving you.
Important Privacy Choices for Consumers
Please read the following information carefully before you make your choices below.
This notice applies to Coverage.com, LLC and HomeInsurance.com, LLC.
Your Rights
You have the following rights to restrict the sharing of personal and financial information with our affiliates (companies we own or control) and outside companies that we do business with. Nothing in this form prohibits the sharing of information necessary for us to follow the law, as permitted by law, or to give you the best service on your accounts with us. This includes sending you information about some other products or services.
Your Choices
Restrict Information Sharing With Companies We Own or Control (Affiliates): Unless you say “No,” we may share personal and financial information about you with our affiliated companies.
(__) NO, please do not share personal and financial information with your affiliated companies.
Restrict Information Sharing With Other Companies We Do Business With To Provide Financial Products and Services: Unless you say “No,” we may share personal and financial information about you with outside companies we contract with to provide financial products and services to you.
(__) NO, please do not share personal and financial information with outside companies you contract with to provide financial products and services.
Time Sensitive Reply
You may make your privacy choice(s) at any time. Your choice(s) marked here will remain unless you state otherwise. However, if we do not hear from you we may share some of your information with affiliated companies and other companies with whom we have contracts to provide products and services.
Name:_________________________
Account Number(s):_________________________
Signature:_________________________
|
To exercise your choices, do one of the following: