All financial companies need to share consumers’ personal information to run their everyday business. In the section below, we list the reasons

The types of personal information we collect and share depend on the product or service you have with us. This information can include:

requires us to tell you how we collect, share, and protect your personal information. Please read this notice carefully to understand what we do.

Financial companies choose how they share your personal information. Federal law gives consumers the right to limit some but not all sharing.Federal law

If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 30 days from the date we sent this notice. When you are no longer our consumer, we continue to share your information as described in this notice. However, you can contact us at any time to limit our sharing.

State laws and individual companies may give you additional rights to limit sharing. See below for more on your rights under state law.

Residents of Arizona, California, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, and Virginia:

Please see the “Notice of Insurance Information Practices” for information on additional rights or protections you may have under state law which are not limited by this standard Privacy Notice. We may share information about you with nonaffiliated third parties without your authorization as permitted or required by law. We will automatically treat residents of these states as having limited the sharing with nonaffiliates as described on page 1.

California Residents:

If you are a California resident and we share information with affiliates, or if we have entered into joint marketing agreements with nonaffiliated financial companies, we have separately provided you with a California Privacy Notice. If you do not want us to share your information with such companies, please let us know by exercising your choices using one of the three methods listed in the Notice. If you are a new consumer, we can begin sharing your information 45 days from the date we sent this notice. We will limit sharing with nonaffiliated third parties to the extent required by California law.

Minnesota and North Dakota Residents:

We will not share information we collect about you with nonaffiliated third parties, except as permitted by law, including, for example, with your authorization, or to process your transactions, or maintain your account.

Vermont Residents:

• We will not disclose information about your creditworthiness to our affiliates and will not disclose your personal information, financial information, credit report, or health information to nonaffiliated third parties to market to you, other than as permitted by Vermont law, unless you authorize us to make those disclosures.

• Additional information concerning our privacy policies can be found at https://www.coverage.com/privacy-policy/

Nevada Residents:

We are providing you this notice pursuant to Nevada law. If you prefer not to receive marketing calls from us, you may be placed on our Internal Do Not Call List by calling 1-855-539-2878 and leaving us a detailed message including your full name, resident state, and phone number. For more information, contact us 1101 Red Ventures Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29707, (704) 971-2300 or info@coverage.com. You may also contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection, Office of the Nevada Attorney General, 555 E. Washington St., Suite 3900, Las Vegas, NV 89101; telephone number: 1(702) 486-3132; email: AgInfo@ag.nv.gov