At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways A balance transfer is a good way to eliminate existing credit card debt over a set number of months, usually at a lower interest rate.

After your balance transfer is complete, have a plan in place to pay off the balance comfortably within the introductory period.

Creating a budget and setting up automatic payments can help ensure you stay on track and never miss a payment.

Also, think twice before closing your old credit card, and try to limit your spending on any other cards you own to avoid racking up more debt.

Completing a balance transfer is a key step on your debt management journey. Now it’s time to explore what to do after a balance transfer and enact your game plan for getting the most benefit out of this financial tool.

Your primary goal should be to pay off the transferred balance before the introductory offer ends. You can also use this time to master your budget, monitor the progress of your credit score and get serious about using your credit cards strategically going forward.

Here are six tips for what to do after completing a balance transfer.

1. Don’t close your old credit card right away

Committing to a debt management plan may make you want to cut ties immediately with your old credit card. However, it’s better to keep an old card open, even if you’re not using it. Your credit history accounts for 15 percent of your FICO credit score. The longer you have active credit accounts on your report, the longer your credit history. A long history of accounts in good standing is a boost to your score and a positive signal to lenders. However, if your old card has costly maintenance fees or you feel tempted to run up another balance, it may be best to close the account.

2. Align your payoff plan with your intro offer terms

The best way to maximize your balance transfer is to pay off the transferred debt within the introductory APR period. During this time, your new balance transfer card issuer won’t charge interest on the card’s balance. This action will likely save you a decent amount of money over time.

Adjust your spending to allot as much money as you can towards paying off your balance — doing so could save you from paying any interest at all. Don’t forget to factor your balance transfer fee into the new balance on your card. This fee can be anywhere from 3 percent to 5 percent of your transferred balance, depending on the card.

3. Set up automatic payments

One way to ensure you’re always paying down your balance — and paying on time — is to set up automatic payments. Try to make these payments more than the minimum due. Doing so can help you pay down your debt faster. Issuers consider missing a payment a violation of your card’s terms and conditions and can void your intro APR grace period. In this case, the card’s regular, ongoing APR would kick in immediately.

Set up this recurring payment to come out as frequently as you can handle — either biweekly or monthly — on or before the payment due date. If you want to be sure your balance is paid in full by the time the intro period ends, divide your total balance owed by the length of your intro APR period. This calculation will give you the total amount you’d need to pay each month.

4. Set a budget and stick to it

Look at the completion of your balance transfer as an opportunity to create and stick to a budget. Track your expenses in order to figure out where you can cut costs, freeing up more to pay down your balance. Creating a budget is also a good step as you embark on your debt management journey. Mastering the practice of budgeting can keep you on track to avoid high-interest debt in the future.

5. Limit your use of other credit cards

If you have other credit cards you use on a regular basis, don’t overspend. If you can, avoid making new purchases on your balance transfer card. Some balance transfer cards have intro APR offers that apply to both purchases and balance transfers. Even if you open a balance transfer card with an intro offer that applies to both, whatever you spend will be added to the total balance you must pay before the intro APR period ends. You also run the risk of creating another large balance on a different card, which can negatively affect your credit. Focus on building good money management habits and paying off your transferred balance.

6. Keep a close eye on your credit score

You can use your credit score as a measure of success with your balance transfer. Keeping your credit utilization low and making regular, on-time payments each month will give your credit score a steady boost. Checking your credit report lets you catch and dispute any other credit concerns that may hinder your progress. One of the best parts of making an intentional change is being able to check your work, and your credit score is a tool to let you do just that.

The bottom line

By completing your balance transfer, you’ve taken a key step in managing your debt. Now, it’s time to use this tool to your advantage and save as much money on interest as you can. Set up your repayment plan immediately and stick to it. Find out what you’ll need to pay each month, to make sure your balance is completely paid off by the time your intro APR period ends. And create a budget that will keep you on track while you pay off your balance transfer and beyond.