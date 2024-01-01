Highlights

Author of Everyday Money for Everyday People (2014)

Education manager at Money Fit Academy

Experience

As an author, speaker, financial educator, and education manager for the Money Fit Academy, Todd Christensen develops financial education programs and provides credit and debt counseling for individuals and groups around the country.

In 2014, Todd published his first 5-star-rated book, Everyday Money for Everyday People based on stories and ideas he had heard in nearly 1,000 workshops he facilitated on budgeting, credit, debt reduction, saving, and identity protection. He has since designed, developed, and launched two award-winning, online, interactive budgeting activities:

You can find Todd quoted frequently in articles on top financial sites such as Forbes, MSN, Huffington Post, US News and World Report, Fox Business, USA Today, Time/Next Advisor, The Street, Money, NBC News, and Bankrate.

Todd earned his Master’s Degrees in International Management (2017) and in French Studies (1997).