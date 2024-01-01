Highlights

City of Miami's Director of Real Estate & Asset Management

Professor at Florida International University teaching real estate law

Program Director of the Office to Advance Women Equity Diversity

Experience

Suzanne Hollander is the City of Miami's Director of Real Estate & Asset Management managing an estimated $17.5 Billon USD real estate portfolio, comprised of over 513 properties, 139 million SF of islands, shopping centers, marinas of over 1,200 boat slips, hotels, retail, multifamily, office theaters and land. Hollander oversees a US $30 million real estate operating budget, 50 employees, commercial leasing, acquisitions and public private partnerships P3.

Prior to joining the City of Miami, Hollander advised private investors and government entities throughout the U.S. and Latin America on urban and regional development/finance, strategies to meet demand for housing and natural resources, real estate developments’ impact on regional economies, commercial leasing, entitlements for large scale development, and, as a a result of her work, the U.S. State Department appointed her to its Fulbright Specialist Roster as an Expert in Real Estate.

Hollander is also a Professor at Florida International University teaching real estate law and leading real estate industry events for over 11 years and Program Director of the Office to Advance Women Equity Diversity.

Hollander is a frequent speaker in English, Spanish and Portuguese on real estate, financing, mortgages, property rights and development in the U.S. and Latin America. Her comments on real estate and property rights are often included in national and international media.

Recognized by South Florida Business and Wealth as a Prestigious Woman in 2021, by Globestreet as a Woman of Influence in Commercial Real Estate in 2019, and by Commercial Real Estate Women Network as Global Impact Award Winner in 2018, Hollander also serves on the Boards of Housing on Merit, RiskFootprint, Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW), 100 Women in Finance and C.R.E.A.T.E. Wealth Network and the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce Alternative Investments Committee.

Hollander graduated from Dartmouth College, cum laude, and the University of Miami School of Law, magna cum laude, where she was awarded a full three-year scholarship for academic and professional excellence.