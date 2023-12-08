Senitra Horbrook is a contributor to Bankrate covering personal finance, credit cards, rewards credit cards and travel credit cards. She specializes in content on how to maximize credit card rewards and travel points to see the world for nearly free.

Senitra is a frequent solo traveler who began using points and miles in 2012 when she opened her first airline credit card and redeemed the miles for a trip to Europe. From there, she was hooked. Now, with three dozen credit cards to her name, she has visited more than 40 countries using points and miles.

Formerly credit cards editor at The Points Guy, Senitra has also contributed to Forbes Advisor, AwardWallet and Insider. Her travel rewards advice has also been quoted in publications such as Reader’s Digest, MarketWatch, Consumer Reports and Kiplinger. Senitra has also been a featured speaker at Frequent Traveler University, Travel and Adventure Show, and Nomadness Fest. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Temple University. You can find her on Instagram sharing strategies to help and inspire others to earn and redeem travel rewards.

Non-Bankrate Publications or Mentions