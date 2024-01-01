Ronda Sunderhaus
Senior compliance associate, Bankrate
Ronda Sunderhaus has been a licensed insurance agent since 2013 and is a senior compliance associate in the insurance field. She began her insurance career as an agent in health and Medicare fields. She furthered her career by expanding into life insurance to help applicants select appropriate coverage for their needs. Most recently, she has written for top national carriers to protect individuals assets in the property and casualty fields. She is currently a licensed insurance producer with lines of authority in property, casualty, life and health in all fifty states and Washington D.C. and serves as an insurance expert among her colleagues. Ronda enjoys helping consumers understand insurance topics and concepts.
Ronda graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a minor in Spanish from Bradley University of Peoria, Illinois. Her career experience includes work in health, personal finance, and insurance industries. In her spare time, she enjoys gardening, puzzles, and sampling desserts. She resides in North Carolina with her husband, children and aquarium of tropical fish.