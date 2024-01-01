Ronda Sunderhaus has been a licensed insurance agent since 2013 and is a senior compliance associate in the insurance field. She began her insurance career as an agent in health and Medicare fields. She furthered her career by expanding into life insurance to help applicants select appropriate coverage for their needs. Most recently, she has written for top national carriers to protect individuals assets in the property and casualty fields. She is currently a licensed insurance producer with lines of authority in property, casualty, life and health in all fifty states and Washington D.C. and serves as an insurance expert among her colleagues. Ronda enjoys helping consumers understand insurance topics and concepts.