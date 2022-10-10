Equal and fair access to the opportunity to become financially literate should be a right, not a privilege.

Highlights

Experience

Micah Murray is a contributor to Bankrate and began writing about personal finance as a side hustle in 2018. By 2019 he quit his full-time job and dove head first into his new passion: helping others build their financial literacy. Since, he has written for sites like Money Under 30, RateGenius, and Sound Dollar. In addition, Micah spent 3+ years as an editorial assistant at Money Under 30.