Marisa Upson’s eclectic career path has led her from a chiropractor and owner of a spa and retreat to manager of resorts and back to her first love, writing. As a freelance writer for the last 10 years, she specializes in health and wellness, hospitality, business and higher education trends. Currently, she works as a freelance writer for BestColleges, a brand helping to empower students to make informed educational decisions.