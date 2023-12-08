Financial wellness begins with understanding your lifestyle - how you earn, how you spend, how you save. Credit cards can be a powerful tool to help you identify your patterns, save money and get access to perks. Use them wisely, and they’ll open up doors for your overall financial health.

About the Director of Content

Experience:

Margaret Drummond is a personal finance expert focused on creating content that helps consumers increase financial wellness, wherever they are in their individual journey. Before she joined the Bankrate editorial team, she was a financial adviser at Merrill Lynch. She enjoys making the seemingly complex world of personal finance accessible to everyone.

Connect with her on LinkedIn.