Malik S. Lee, CFP®, CAP®, APMA®, is a financial expert with nearly two decades of experience and is the Managing Principal and Founder of Felton & Peel Wealth Management, a full-service, comprehensive wealth management firm servicing clients nationwide with offices in both Atlanta and New York.

Malik graduated with a degree in Finance from Morehouse College, and a Certificate in Financial Planning from Oglethorpe University. In addition, Malik is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy®, and an Accredited Portfolio Management Advisor℠.

Malik is a thought leader within the wealth management industry and often lends his expertise. He is a Subject Matter Expert, CFP® Exam Question Writer, and Chair of the Council of Examinations for the CFP Board, Chairman of the Financial Planning Association of Georgia, Founding Member of Morehouse College’s Planned Giving Council, and Member of The Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA).

Malik is a monthly contributor for Business Insider, Better Investing Magazine and Kiplinger. One can often find his comments featured in The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Yahoo! Finance, CNN Money, Reuters, MarketWatch, Motley Fool and countless others.