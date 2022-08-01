Lindsay VanSomeren

Contributor, Personal Finance
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Budgeting
  • Small business loans
  • Personal finance
Education EDUCATION
  • University of Alaska Fairbanks - B.S. and M.S. in wildlife biology and conservation

 

Lindsay VanSomeren, a former Bankrate contributor, started out racing sled dogs and studying wildlife biology in Alaska, without a care for money or finances. She quickly pivoted toward personal finance, though, once she saw how powerful an impact it had on improving her family's life. Today, she enjoys helping others learn how to live a bigger life, too, through good financial management, such as how to use credit responsibly, how to budget effectively and how to save for the future.

VanSomeren has written on personal finance and credit for websites including CreditCards.com, LendingTree, Credit Karma and Forbes Advisor. And, since money isn't everything, she also enjoys writing about the environment and indigenous tribes, especially in the beautiful Pacific Northwest where she lives. She has also been published in Discover Magazine, Yes! Magazine and Smithsonian Magazine.

Find Lindsay VanSomeren beyond Bankrate

  • Credit Karma
  • FICO
  • LendingTree
  • The Balance

Money isn't everything. But it can erase a surprising amount of problems in your life.

— Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay's latest articles