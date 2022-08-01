Unique gifts that support small businesses
If you want to be a unique gift giver, shopping small is the way to go.
Money isn't everything. But it can erase a surprising amount of problems in your life.— Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren, a former Bankrate contributor, started out racing sled dogs and studying wildlife biology in Alaska, without a care for money or finances. She quickly pivoted toward personal finance, though, once she saw how powerful an impact it had on improving her family's life. Today, she enjoys helping others learn how to live a bigger life, too, through good financial management, such as how to use credit responsibly, how to budget effectively and how to save for the future.
VanSomeren has written on personal finance and credit for websites including CreditCards.com, LendingTree, Credit Karma and Forbes Advisor. And, since money isn't everything, she also enjoys writing about the environment and indigenous tribes, especially in the beautiful Pacific Northwest where she lives. She has also been published in Discover Magazine, Yes! Magazine and Smithsonian Magazine.
Money isn't everything. But it can erase a surprising amount of problems in your life.— Lindsay VanSomeren
If you want to be a unique gift giver, shopping small is the way to go.
Earn maximum rewards while saving big.
It’s not easy to run a small business. How to set up and start a small business?
Don’t let imperfection impede your progress toward your 2023 goals.
You can earn more store rewards if you can use your card at other shops too.
POS system costs vary widely depending on your business.
Your parents’ and grandparents’ financial etiquette are a thing of the past.