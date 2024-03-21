Lee Huffman

  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
  • Real estate

 

Lee Huffman spent 18 years as a financial planner and corporate finance manager before quitting his corporate job to write full-time. He has been writing about early retirement, credit cards, travel, insurance, and other personal finance topics since 2012. When Lee is not getting his passport stamped around the world, he's researching methods to earn more miles and points toward his next vacation. You can connect with him at BaldThoughts.com.

