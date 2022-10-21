Should I take out a personal loan when interest rates are rising?
Despite rising rates, a personal loan might still be right for you. Here’s why.
Kayla Leng is a senior editor on the branded content team, which works closely with the Integrated Marketing team and partners to create custom content that informs readers of partner products and services. It is her top priority to ensure our content informs readers of their financial choices while keeping our editorial standards top of mind.
Kayla has more than three years of experience as an editor, previously working for BestColleges.com. She has a passion for creating content that helps readers make important life decisions.
In her free time, Kayla enjoys traveling, baking and listening to true crime podcasts. She resides in the Seattle area with her husband and chocolate Labrador, Benny.
Despite rising rates, a personal loan might still be right for you. Here’s why.
Using a credit card for your tech purchases can offer cash rewards and other benefits.
With a mortgage partner like HSBC, you can simplify your overseas move.
Here’s how the American Express Business Platinum Card can help your business expand.
With the right strategy, you can use your bills as a springboard to start investing.