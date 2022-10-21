Kayla Leng

Senior Branded Content Editor
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Content management
  • SEO writing
  • Writer and editor management
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor's degree in communication, University of Washington

Kayla Leng is a senior editor on the branded content team, which works closely with the Integrated Marketing team and partners to create custom content that informs readers of partner products and services. It is her top priority to ensure our content informs readers of their financial choices while keeping our editorial standards top of mind.

Kayla has more than three years of experience as an editor, previously working for BestColleges.com. She has a passion for creating content that helps readers make important life decisions.

In her free time, Kayla enjoys traveling, baking and listening to true crime podcasts. She resides in the Seattle area with her husband and chocolate Labrador, Benny.

