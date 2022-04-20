Kay Irvin

Personal Finance Writer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Insurance

Highlights

  • Featured in My Top Insurance Blogs
  • Former licensed insurance agent of 10 years

Experience

Kay Irvin is a former contributor to Bankrate. Irvin has writing experience for insurance domains such as Bankrate and My Top Insurance Blogs. She has written about auto and life insurance and was a licensed insurance agent for 10 years.

Kay's latest articles