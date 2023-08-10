Jordan Bishop

Former Bankrate contributor Jordan Bishop discovered the power of credit cards at a young age. His first splash into travel hacking came with the wildly viral launch of Yore Oyster, which landed him national media attention and more than a million frequent flyer miles. He leveraged that opportunity to help tens of thousands of people save millions of dollars on flights, all while globetrotting the world.

During his five years as a digital nomad, Bishop learned the ins and outs of how financial services are conducted across continents. Today, he’s a sought-after marketing and strategy consultant for hospitality brands. He still runs Yore Oyster, where he writes about personal finance, investing and the philosophy of money. His unique approach to problem-solving is captured in his book “Unperfect: Innovators, Trendsetters, and the Art of Problem Solving.”

I see money as a tool for achieving what you want out of life: the more you have, the more you can do what you want. I’m here to help people get there.

— Jordan Bishop

