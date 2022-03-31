Dignelly Torres Vázquez

Former Editor, credit cards
Education EDUCATION
  • Master of Science in broadcast and digital journalism, S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, Syracuse University
  • Bachelor of Arts in journalism, Ferré Rangel School of Communications, Universidad del Sagrado Corazón

 
Highlights

Investigative and political journalism
Delivered on-the-ground news
Newscast Production

Experience

Dignelly is a former Associate Editor for CreditCards.com where she is dedicated to updating information for readers. She obtained her master’s degree in broadcast and digital journalism from Syracuse University in New York. During that period, she gained a variety of experience from her time interning with Tampa Bay’s NBC News affiliate station WFLA-TV News Channel 8 and their Spanish digital news outlet Tampa Hoy.

Dignelly’s interest in finance has brought her here to join our news and advice team from Puerto Rico. She is committed to keeping you informed and updated with the latest financial news and information.

